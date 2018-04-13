Tennessee pizza delivery driver shoots teen at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pizza delivery driver in Tennessee shot a man he thought was trying to rob him at a southeast Shelby County apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The Papa John’s driver told investigators he was walking back to his car when he noticed two men walking behind him. He said one of the suspects ran up to him in an aggressive manner and pulled out what he thought was a gun.
The driver pulled out his own gun and fired three shots, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects, an 18-year-old, was hit in the torso. He was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Earle Farrell with the sheriff’s department said, “We recovered a gun.”
Investigators said the delivery driver drove a mile and a half before calling 911.
No charges have been filed.
Papa John’s has been contacted for comment.
