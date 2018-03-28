Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas - A 9-year-old Texas girl who has been missing since October 2016 was found safe this week.
According to KCBD, authorities found Mariah Martinez of Lubbock alive in New Mexico on Monday after the girl was featured on A&E's "Live PD" on Friday.
"#MISSING child Mariah Martinez, 9, is SAFE thanks to #LivePD!" the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "After almost 2 years, she was recovered last night in New Mexico. Mariah was featured on Live PD on A&E Friday. We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her. Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!"
On the show, NCMEC spokeswoman Angeline Hartmann said Amanda Martinez, the girl's mother, disappeared with her three children when she was about to lose custody in 2016. In January 2017, police found the woman with her two other children, but not Mariah, KCBD reported.
"At this time, Mariah's mom is still in police custody, and we understand she's not cooperating at all," Hartmann said on "Live PD."
The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement Tuesday thanking the NCMEC for its help.
