Texas mom discovers opiates in restaurant pasta

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    AMARILLO, TX - A mother who celebrated her 3-year-old daughter’s birthday at a Cheddar’s restaurant in Texas said she got an unwelcome surprise when she opened leftovers from the party - opiates. 

    “I was in the state of just panic, just numbness, just because I wanted to make sure she was fine,” Brittani McGhee-Smith told KVII.

    McGhee-Smith said her grandfather discovered the two pills buried in the pasta’s marina sauce, according to WTXF. After a quick search online, she discovered they were 50mg tablets of the opiate, Tramadol.

    The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department told KVII officials inspected the Cheddar’s restaurant and discovered that personal medication was being kept on the kitchen prep line. 

    In a statement to KVII, Cheddar’s said it has partnered with the health department to review and reinforce practices related to proper storage.

