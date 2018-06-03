'The Baby-Sitters Club' could be headed for TV revival

“The Baby-Sitters Club” could be making a television comeback, according to multiple reports.
Walden Media and producer Michael De Luca are shopping a modernized television series based on the wildly popular young adult books by Ann M. Martin, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline Hollywood. The books sold more than 176 million copies between 1986 and 2000, and spawned both a movie and a TV show in the 1990s.
The series followed a group of girlfriends as they tackled issues like sibling rivalry and divorce after starting a babysitting service in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.
“We feel incredibly honored that Ann M. Martin has allowed us the chance to introduce the BSC to a new generation of future thought leaders and influencers,” Walden Media’s senior vice president of development and production, Naia Cucukov, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
The entertainment news site reported that De Luca is slated to serve as an executive producer on the television series. Lucia Aniello, an executive producer of Comedy Central’s "Broad City,” is in talks to direct the show, while Rachel Shukert, a writer and executive story editor on Netflix's "GLOW," is in talks to become the showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“As lifelong fans of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ and its enduring messages of entrepreneurialism, empowerment, diversity and most importantly, female friendships, we couldn’t be more thrilled to work on this special project with Rachel and Lucia,” Cucukov told the entertainment news site.
The revival project will feature all of author Ann M. Martin’s original characters in half-hour episodes and focus on issues like racism, divorce and belonging, Deadline Hollywood reported.
“The Baby-Sitters Club” spawned an HBO TV series in 1990. The series was adapted into a movie in 1995, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk and Larisa Oleynik, among others.
