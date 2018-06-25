  • Thief fails three-point-turn, flees after he can't get truck out of driveway

    BENSALEM, Pa. - A thief failed to steal a truck because he could not complete a three-point turn to get around another vehicle in a driveway and then fled the scene, surveillance video shows

    Video posted by the Bensalem Police Department shows a man trying to steal the unlocked truck early Wednesday morning. 

    The man, who appears to be in his 20s, tries unsuccessfully to reverse, nearly hitting another vehicle parked in the driveway multiple times. Eventually, he gives up and flees the scene.

