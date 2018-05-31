  • Tom Cruise teases filming of ‘Top Gun' sequel on Instagram, Twitter

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    According to the latest social media post from Tom Cruise, the “Top Gun” sequel is officially in production.

    Deadline reported that the actor tweeted a photo of his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in his Navy fighter jet gear, holding a helmet as he looks back at a jet. On top of the image in bold white text is “Feel the need,” referencing a famous line from the original 1986 film.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The photo was also posted on Cruise’s Instagram page, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

    Cruise confirmed the sequel was happening in May 2017 while on an Australian morning talk show. The next month, in June, he told “Access Hollywood” the sequel wouldn’t be called “Top Gun 2.”

    “It’s called ‘Top Gun Maverick,’” he said. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tom Cruise teases filming of ‘Top Gun' sequel on Instagram, Twitter

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Donald Trump to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart, commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army Strong: Fallen hero's division shows little girl she, her father…