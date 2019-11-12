0 Too soon to deck the halls? Texas family told to remove Christmas decorations

A Texas family decided to get an early jump on putting up its Christmas decorations. But their homeowners association wants them removed, saying it is too early for yuletide cheer.

A snowman, reindeer and a Santa hanging from a helicopter are some of the decorations at San Antonio home belonging to Nick Simonis and his family, WOAI reported.

The family put up the decorations Nov. 1, but three days later it received a letter from the Diamond Association Management & Consulting, explaining the need to take the decorations down.

“Maintenance – Holiday Decorations Need To Be Removed,” until the holiday season was closer, according to WOAI.

"I was like, 'Wow, that's a first,'" Nick Simonis told the television station. "I was angry because there’s a reason why we're doing it."

Simonis' wife, Claudia Simonis, is eight months pregnant, and she wanted the decorations up before she gave birth.

"I feel kind of heavy, so the earlier we can put out the decorations, the better," Claudia Simonis told WOAI. "Because probably in two more weeks I'm not going to be able to build all this."

Nick Simonis said the letter was vague in defining when it was permissible to put up the decorations.

​​ "They didn't even clarify what day that is," he told the television station.

"I just found it crazy," Claudia Simonis told WOAI. "Especially that they didn’t give us a time. Like, when is the right time to put it?"

Despite the letter of warning, Nick and Claudia Simonis said they are not removing the decorations.

"We're not going to do it," Nick Sionis told WOAI. "It's the Christmas spirit. We're not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down."

Officials from the homeowners assocaition have not responded to requests for comment, the television station reported.

