Tortilla chips 'spontaneously combusted' twice in 3 days at Texas factory, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters in Texas battled blazes outside an Austin factory twice last week after cardboard boxes of tortilla chips reportedly "spontaneously combusted."
According to the Austin Fire Department, the first fire broke out last Thursday after factory workers tried "a new way to handle the waste from the chips that, suffice it to say, didn't work out so well." As crews fought the blaze, more cases erupted in flames, officials said. Firefighters quickly put out the flames, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
But their work wasn't done. On Sunday, several other boxes ignited, prompting firefighters to "[drown] all of the other crates that had yet to burn, thereby eliminating the risk completely," officials said.
Tortilla chips are big business around these parts. We take them seriously, as they are responsible for holding all...Posted by Austin Fire Department on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
