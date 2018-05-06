  • Traffic stops so strangers can help man hanging from overpass

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - Traffic came to a halt Sunday morning as drivers stopped to help a man seen in a video dangling from the side of a Houston overpass.

    Two deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office pulled the man to safety, according to KTRK. It was unclear if the man had leaned over the railing and slipped or was trying to harm himself. His condition is unknown.

    One of the deputies sustained a minor injury, officials said

    Bystander video shows strangers on the ground below standing around prepared to try to catch the man if he fell.

     

