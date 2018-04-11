Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with multiple women, reports say

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now, but reports say Thompson has been cheating on her for months.
People reported that Thompson was allegedly photographed with another woman at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan on Saturday night.
The Daily Mail published video and photos of the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player with a brunette woman. In some of the footage, Thompson appears to be kissing her.
The same woman, according to The Shade Room, was seen Saturday in New York leaving a day party with Thompson and later met up together around 8:30 p.m. at a hotel where the Cavaliers were staying. The gossip site reported that the woman and Thompson left together for a night party, which may have been at at the PH-D Lounge, and came back to the hotel together at 5 a.m. The woman was seen leaving the hotel alone the next morning, wearing the same outfit she was photographed in the night before.
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! 📷: Splash News #TSRExclusive
The Cavs were in New York for a Monday night game against the New York Knicks.
The footage appears to only be the latest in other incidents in which Thompson has cheated on Kardashian.
“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” an unnamed source told People. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”
On Tuesday, TMZ posted an October 2017 video that appears to show Thompson kissing one woman as another groped him at a Washington, D.C., hookah lounge. Thompson also appears to bury his head in one woman’s chest.
It appears the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has responded to some degree to the reports. The Daily Mail reported that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Scott Disick have unfollowed Thompson on Instagram.
Kardashian, 33, and Thompson began dating in September 2016, when Thompson’s ex girlfriend, Jordan Craig was pregnant with Thompson’s first child, a son named Prince Oliver. The Shade Room and People reported that Craig responded to the allegations against Thompson on Instagram.
“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”
Neither Thompson nor Khloé Kardashian have responded to the reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}