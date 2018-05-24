Trump appearing on 'Fox and Friends,' will talk North Korea, immigration in taped interview

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - President Donald Trump will discuss North Korea, immigration and the NFL's new policy on national anthem protests in an interview airing this morning on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."
Brian Kilmeade's interview with Trump was taped Wednesday in Bethpage, New York, after the president appeared at a forum about MS-13, The Hill reported.
Trump tweeted about the interview Wednesday night.
"Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy!" he wrote.
Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
Please return for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}