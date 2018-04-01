  • Trump attends Easter service; golf course vandalized

    By: Christine Stapleton and Olivia Hitchcock, Palm Beach Post

    PALM BEACH, Fla. - As Donald Trump attended Easter services Sunday morning, Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials were investigating an act of vandalism at the golf course in suburban West Palm Beach that is owned by the president.

    Red paint was splattered and covered the sign at the Trump International Golf Club.

    Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials were investigating the incident around 10 p.m. Saturday, and it’s unclear when the vandalism occurred.

    Trump and his daughter Tiffany attended 11 a.m. services Sunday at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the oldest house of worship in Palm Beach.

     

