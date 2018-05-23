  • Trump can't block people on Twitter, judge rules

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump can’t block people from his Twitter feed because doing so would violate their First Amendment rights, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    The ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in response to a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and others, Reuters reported.

    The president has more than 52 million followers on his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account. He has frequently used the platform to interact with the public both before and during his presidency.

    Buchwald ruled on Wednesday that Trump’s account constitutes a public forum “and blocking people who reply to his tweets with differing opinions constitutes viewpoint discrimination” in violation of the First Amendment, The Hill reported.

    Trump argued that blocking people from his account did not violate the Constitution because of his own First Amendment rights, according to The Hill.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump can't block people on Twitter, judge rules

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina man rolled his eyes at wife before buying winning lottery ticket

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida high school student says substitute teacher told her to go…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Turkey chicks rescued from Pittsburgh sewer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wins millions off 4 scratch cards in 6 months