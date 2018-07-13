0 Trump criticizes British prime minister over Brexit deal, tabloid reports

President Donald Trump criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May on her approach to Brexit and said London’s mayor was doing a “terrible job,” blaming him for terror attacks in the city, according to an interview published by a major British tabloid Friday.

In an interview with The Sun, Trump said he told May “how to do it,” but said the British prime minister ignored his advice.

"I told her how to do it. That will be up to her to say. But I told her how to do it. She wanted to go a different route," Trump said in an interview that was posted by The Sun.

Trump’s comments were published several hours after the president met May in a formal ceremony and reception at Bleinheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. He is expected to meet with May for a working lunch Friday and will then meet Queen Elizabeth II today at Windsor Castle.

Trump said May "didn't listen" to his opinions on how she should handle the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. May’s decision was met with criticism from members of her own party, including foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned Monday, CNN reported.

"She should negotiate the best way she knows how, but it's too bad what's going on," Trump told The Sun.

Trump’s interview came after a contentious meeting in Brussels with NATO members.

Also in the interview, Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Kha, a Muslim, for his handling of terrorist attacks on the British capital.

"You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London," Trump told The Sun, adding that Khan had "done a very bad job on terrorism."

Sadiq Khan on why he allowed the Trump baby blimp: "Can you imagine if we limited freedom of speech because somebody's feelings might be hurt?" #r4today — Emily Ashton (@elashton) July 13, 2018

The President also said that the anti-Trump protests about his trip made him feel unwelcome in London, the tabloid reported. Protesters flew a 20-foot blimp depicting Trump as an angry baby, CNN reported.

