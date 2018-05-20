  • Trump demands Justice Department probe claims of spying on his 2016 campaign

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    In a tweet Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will demand that the Justice Department investigate whether it or the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign for political reasons, CNN reported.

    "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes -- and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

    According to several reports Friday, the FBI sent a confidential source to speak with some advisers to Trump's presidential campaign about its possible ties to Russia.

    "If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal," Trump tweeted Saturday.

     

