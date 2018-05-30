  • Trump signs ‘right to try' drug law for terminally ill patients

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    

    President Donald Trump signed the “right to try” bill into law on Wednesday, which allows terminally ill patients to access experimental medications not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

    The drugs will have had to go through Phase 1 of the FDA approval process but are still undergoing testing, CBS reports.

    “People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure — I want to give them a chance right here at home,” Trump stated before signing the bill into law.

    In order to access the drugs, patients must have exhausted all other options and must be unable to qualify for clinical trials. 

    Drugmakers are not obligated to give patients experimental drugs, CNBC reports.

    In a statement Wednesday, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the FDA is ready to implement the “right to try” legislation.

