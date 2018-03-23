0 Trump signs Omnibus Spending Bill

Update 1:45 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump has signed the Omnibus Spending Bill hours after tweeting he was considering vetoing the bill. He spoke from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House.

He said he told Congressional leaders that while he did sign it, he will not do it again, claiming that no one has actually read the bill.

Trump: I will never sign another bill like this again — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 23, 2018

President Trump said that he wanted to include Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, claiming that the Democrats would not consider it.

Trump asks for Congress to give him line item veto power - but that can only be done by Constitutional Amendment — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 23, 2018

Update 12:55 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump has announced that he will have a news conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Omnibus Spending Bill.

News conference at the White House concerning the Omnibus Spending Bill. 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Original story: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion funding bill because it did not include money for a resolution for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and failed to fully fund a wall across the country’s southern border.

The Senate had passed the bill early Friday morning. The House passed it on Thursday. The more then 2,300-page bill was made public less than 24 hours before it was passed.

Trump said in a tweet that he was considering vetoing the omnibus spending bill.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018 If Trump decides to veto the bill, the government would shut down at midnight, hours before thousands are expected at the “March for Our Lives,” a gun control rally scheduled for Saturday.

