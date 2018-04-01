Trump tweets 'No more DACA deal'

In a flurry of tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump said there would be no deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, CNN reported.
“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL,” Trump tweeted Sunday before he attended an Easter service in Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reported.
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Trump also tweeted he wanted to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called Mexico's “cash cow,” if the country doesn't reduce the flow of immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump also tweeted that “big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}