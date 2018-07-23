0 Trump wants to revoke security clearances for ex-Obama intelligence officials, White House says

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is looking into the process required to revoke security clearances from half a dozen former Obama administration officials who have been critical of Trump’s presidency, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Trump is looking specifically at the security clearances of former CIA director John Brennan, former FBI director James Comey, former national security director James Clapper, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA director Mike Hayden and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, Huckabee Sanders said.

>> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: White House explores plan to strip security clearances from top Obama officials

“The president is exploring the mechanism to remove security clearances because they’ve politicized and, in some cases, monetized their public service and security clearances,” she said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders explains why the President is considering revoking the security clearances of ex-intel chiefs: “They’ve politicized and in some cases actually monetized their public service and their security clearances” https://t.co/JUlF2aT3eM pic.twitter.com/72H7AKBhqA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 23, 2018

She accused the former intelligence officials of “making baseless accusations” against Trump and said their clearances give “inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence.”

Brennan last week described Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “nothing short of treasonous” after the president stood beside Putin in Helsinki and challenged the findings of American intelligence agencies that determined Moscow had interfered with the election.

The president told reporters he didn’t “see any reason why” Russia would have been involved, despite indictments handed down one week earlier for a dozen Russian intelligence officers who are accused of election meddling.

Trump later said he misspoke and he has “full faith and support for America’s intelligence agencies.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said on Twitter that he told Trump, "John Brennan and others partisans should have their security clearances revoked."

Just got out of WH meeting with @realDonaldTrump. I restated to him what I have said in public: John Brennan and others partisans should have their security clearances revoked. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

"Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Hayden responded to reports that the president was looking into revoking his security clearance in multiple tweets Monday.

“I don’t go back for classified briefings,” Hayden wrote. “Won’t have any effect on what I say or write.”

I dont go back for classified briefings. Won’t have any effect on what I say or write — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) July 23, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.