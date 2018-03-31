  • Trump's Holy Saturday begins with name-calling, golf

    By: Christine Stapleton, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump began his morning on Holy Saturday with tweets blasting California Gov. Jerry Brown and Amazon before heading to the golf course.

    The president, who is spending the Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, called Brown “Moonbeam.”

    He also slammed the U.S. Post Office and Amazon over postage rates, tweeting that Amazon “must pay real costs (and taxes) now.”

    Trump’s tweets began at 8:45 a.m. Within 15 minutes, the president left Mar-a-Lago and headed to Trump International Golf Club, his private course in West Palm Beach.

     

