Trunk discovered submerged at Ocean City beach, contains bone, other artifacts

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Maryland couple made an interesting, or even disturbing, discovery on a beach in Ocean City.
A trunk that was described as a “seaman’s chest” washed up in the bay near Homer Gudelsky Park, The Maryland Coast Dispatch reported. The area is also known by residents as Stinky Beach.
Other news outlets are describing the find as a suitcase.
The Worchester County Sheriff’s Office said the couple from Ellicott City was walking in the water and stumbled over something off shore. They tried to get it out of the water, but couldn’t so they opened it, WBOC reported.
Inside they found a shoe, pottery and a bone. Officials are not sure if the bone is human, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene Tuesday.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police dive team was also called in to remove the chest from the water, which could be challenging.
“It is pretty corroded and decaying,” Lt. Ed Schreier told the Dispatch. “It is very fragile and it appears to have been in the water for a long time.”
