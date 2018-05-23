Turkey chicks rescued from Pittsburgh sewer

PITTSBURGH - Two turkey chicks were rescued after being trapped in a sewer in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
The chicks were trapped in the sewer on Ajax Street and Hancock Street in Upper Hill, according to WPXI crews on scene.
According to city officials, public works crews were called to the scene at noon to remove the grate in order to rescue the turkey chicks.
A neighbor, who was assisted by city officials, rescued the chicks from the sewer around 12:30 p.m.
Hill District neighbor Christi rescues two #turkey chicks from a sewer grate along Ajax St. @pgh2o provides assistance. Christi was able to reunite the chicks with their mother. @cpstunner #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH #wildlife pic.twitter.com/m4y5brPMGU— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) May 23, 2018
The chicks were reunited with their mother after being rescued.
Two turkey chicks trapped in a sewer on Ajax Street in the Hill. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH #wildlife pic.twitter.com/HBV4X0LMqM— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) May 23, 2018
