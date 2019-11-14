Twinkies, Elf on Shelf cereals on store shelves for holiday season

Some consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day, so how essential does that make cereal?
Bowls of fiber, flakes or corn puffs may be eaten for nutrition but brands also use the boxes to help social causes, celebrate holidays or in the case of Twinkies cereal, just because.
Post announced Wednesday that they will release a cereal in December featuring miniature Hostess Twinkies that taste and look like the yellow snack cake.
It’s not the only cereal being released this holiday season.
Kellogg’s announced Thursday it is releasing a “Frozen 2” cereal in advance of the Disney movie sequel. The cereal maker also has plans to put a version of the Elf on the Shelf into bowls this December.
Earlier this year, Funko released a “Nightmare Before Christmas” cereal based on Jack Skellington’s dog Zero before Halloween.
Cereal boxes have long been a prime place for promotion from sports to social issues. Wheaties has emblazoned champions of the sporting world on its boxes for decades. In October, Kellogg’s released its “All Together” cereal in support of anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts, MLive reported.
