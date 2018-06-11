Twitter CEO creates controversy with Chick-fil-A tweet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faced online backlash Saturday when he tweeted a picture of a purchase he made at a Chick-fil-A in Los Angeles. Detractors criticized Dorsey for promoting the Atlanta-based fast food company during LGBT Pride month due to the views expressed by Chick-fil-A’s owner regarding gay marriage.
Dorsey tweeted a screenshot of a purchase made on his phone Saturday evening, and the Twitter co-founder received a multitude of negative replies, criticizing Dorsey for both eating at the restaurant and for promoting the business.
Boost @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/W03oKeGgGT— jack (@jack) June 10, 2018
Chick-fil-A’s CEO, Dan Cathy, said in 2012 Chick-fil-A believed marriage to be between a man and a woman, citing the family’s Christian beliefs. Cathy’s father, Truett Cathy, opened the first Chick-fil-A in Atlanta in 1967.
Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for comment.
Other Twitter users came to the defense of Dorsey and Chick-fil-A, saying there was nothing wrong with eating at the fast food restaurant.
Dorsey appeared to express regret for the decision Saturday, responding to a reply to his original tweet, saying he “completely forgot about (Chick-fil-A’s) background.”
Chick-fil-A, which has 2,100 total locations, made nearly $8 billion in total revenue in 2016. The company averaged $4.4 million of revenue per location in 2016, the highest average sales per unit of an American fast food restaurant, according to QSR Magazine.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}