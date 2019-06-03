Two alligators seen along North Carolina beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. - A woman found two alligators along a North Carolina beach Saturday.
JoAnn Groeger was visiting North Topsail Beach when she came across one reptile around 6 p.m. Then about a quarter-mile later, she saw another, 10-foot gator, WRAL reported.
It is unclear how the alligators got to the beach and if they were rescued and relocated.
