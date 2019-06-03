  • Two alligators seen along North Carolina beach

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. - A woman found two alligators along a North Carolina beach Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    JoAnn Groeger was visiting North Topsail Beach when she came across one reptile around 6 p.m. Then about a quarter-mile later, she saw another, 10-foot gator, WRAL reported.

    It is unclear how the alligators got to the beach and if they were rescued and relocated.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories