Two university chemistry professors arrested on suspicion of making meth

A pair of chemistry professors at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia.
The university's Reynolds Science Center was forced to close last month when a staff member reported "an undetermined chemical odor," according to KTHV. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and state police determined the chemical to be benzyl chloride, which can be used to synthesize amphetamines.
A press release sent to KATV from the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40 were arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of making meth in the university's science center.
Officials at Henderson State released a statement to KLRT-TV saying the professors have been placed on administrative leave:
"Both professors are on administrative leave, which was effective October 11. The Reynolds Science Center closed October 8 due to a report of an undetermined chemical odor. Remediation work by the university’s on-call environmental service company included scrubber systems to filter air and the temporary removal of some windows from Reynolds to aid ventilation. The building reopened October 29 after third party testing indicated the building meets all Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for occupancy."
The science center has been reopened following testing by a third-party environmental service company.
Bateman and Rowland are awaiting formal charges by the Clark County prosecutor.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}