Unauthorized field trip could cost Ohio high school teacher her job

TROTWOOD, Ohio - An Ohio high school teacher is facing possible termination for taking 50 students on a college visit in March that was not approved by the school.
The future employment of Trotwood High School teacher Khalilah Forte will be considered by the Trotwood City School Board in a special meeting Thursday. According to documents from last week’s meeting, the board plans to vote on whether or not to renew Forte’s teaching contract, effective May 24, the day after students’ last day of school.
Community leaders and parents said Forte was helping students who don’t have the chance to experience a college visit. They also said parent and local organizations raised the money for the trip.
The Rev. James Washington, pastor of Phillips Temple Church, said he knows Forte personally and that “she loves children, she loves the instruction of children and she loves what she does.”
Washington also said Forte was trying to help the children.
According to the letter, which also was posted to social media, a Trotwood principal warned Forte she could lose her job if she took students on the unsanctioned trip.
Neither school district officials nor Principal David White would comment on the situation. Forte also said she was unable to comment.
