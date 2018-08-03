Vacationing family rescued from rip currents off North Carolina coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. - Rescuers pulled nine people from rip currents Thursday along the North Carolina coast, including seven family members vacationing from Virginia, officials said.
The people were pulled to safety around 4 p.m., WITN reported. No one was taken to the hospital.
"It was pretty rough and I was really scared that I, like last week when the guy passed away, I was really scared that something bad was going to happen to either me or my sister," Laurel Holsinger, who is vacationing from Edinburg, Virginia, with her family, told WITN.
The family was at the beach all week, but this was the first day they went into the water.
Fire and lifeguard crews have rescued 84 people over 11 days from strong currents whipping along Emerald Isle, WITN reported. A man died last Wednesday while trying to save a 12-year-old girl, WSOC reported.
Red flags warning beachgoers to stay out of the water flew for 11 days. They were removed Thursday.
