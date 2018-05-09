Video: Adults join fight between students at high school

Two adult women are facing charges after they joined a fight between students inside Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee. The charges came after they were spotted on school surveillance video.
The video showed Tiara Patterson, 19, and Zquorea Clark, 20, run toward a girl and begin fighting, police said.
All students involved could be suspended for 180 days, one school year. According to the arrest affidavit, this started as a fight between two 10th-grade girls.
The women are both related to one of the girls fighting. Police said that the women entered the school without consent with the intent to intimidate others -- "actions that would cause people to be in fear."
Zquorea Clark had a 3-inch screw bit handle that could be used as a weapon. Clark is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, carrying a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.
Patterson is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault and disorderly conduct.
