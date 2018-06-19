  • Video: Florida family saves kitten from interstate

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville, Florida, family saved a kitten from the side of a freeway Sunday.

    Rebecca Marshall rescued the kitten, while her daughter, Allison Bullard, caught the entire event on video.

    The rescue happened where I-95 North nears the Zoo Parkway.

    Marshall said she was looking out the window when she spotted the kitten.

    “We hurried and got off the exit and turned around,” Marshall said. “I was scared to death it’d be hit by a car or something by then.”

    Bullard started to record, and nearly two agonizing minutes went by before they were able to get to the kitten.

    “We were so scared he was going to run into traffic,” Bullard said. “He just ran straight ahead, it was scary.”

    The kitten darted, but Marshall was able to catch up to it as it was trying to get into a storm drain.

    “I just threw the towel over him and that was it, I caught him,” Marshall said.

    The family wasn’t sure how the kitten ended up there.

    Thankfully, the kitten from the incident should be fine.

    “My dad, he noticed that we found him on Mile Marker 357, so we decided to name him Magnum, like the gun,” Bullard said.

    They're bringing Magnum to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Tuesday.

    “I knew that I was in danger the whole time, scared to death,” Marshall said. “But, I can’t just leave an innocent life.”

    “So, it was worth it?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked

    “It was worth it,” Marshall replied. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

