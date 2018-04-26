Video shows rescue of boy trapped underwater for 9 minutes at North Myrtle Beach resort

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Police have released new surveillance video that shows how a 12-year-old boy became stuck underwater for more than nine minutes at a resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last month.
>> Click here to watch the footage (WARNING: Graphic)
In the video, two boys can be seen playing near a 6-inch-wide suction pipe on the floor of the Avista Resort Hotel’s lazy river.
The boys were able to remove the safety grate from the pipe, and the 12-year-old repeatedly dove down to explore the pipe.
On one dive, the boy got his leg stuck and grasped the top of the grate to pull himself out. His friend tried to help him but couldn't, so he called for help.
That’s when several adults jumped into the water and tried to pull the boy out, but he remained stuck. Police said one of the men knew how to perform underwater mouth-to-mouth aid, and that helped keep the boy alive until emergency personnel arrived.
Officers quickly lifted the boy out of the river and began to perform CPR before rushing him to the hospital.
Police said the boy is alive but would not provide an update on his condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
