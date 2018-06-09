  • Virginia woman wins $100,000 in lottery after playing numbers on fortune cookie

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Virginia woman discovered that cleaning your house can bring good fortune. 

    Loraine Simon Henry was dusting when she found a fortune cookie. She decided to play the five numbers that were listed on the paper slip inside the cookie, and they were winners in the May 26 drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. 

    Lottery officials said that Simon won $100,000 by picking the five numbers -- 3-4-16-24-26. The winning ticket was bought at City Mart in Stafford.

    Henry said she will use her money to pay bills and perhaps go on a cruise, lottery officials said in a news release.

