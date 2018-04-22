0 Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter

Some fast thinking by a Waffle House patron in Antioch, Tennessee, saved numerous lives after a man opened fire at the restaurant, The Tennessean reported.

>> Read more trending news

Police said the suspected shooter, believed to be Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at the Waffle House.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the shooter was rushed by the restaurant patron, who disarmed him and threw the weapon over a counter, the Tennessean reported.

“When he heard the gunshots he ran back to restroom area,” Aaron said. “He watched the gunman.

“He reported that he saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped,” Aaron said. “So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away (and) tossed it over the counter.

“At that point, the gunman then fled.”

The suspect fled on foot and was nude after removing his coat, police said.

The man who rushed the shooter suffered an elbow injury and some other abrasions, Aaron said. He was taken to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.

A man, believed to be Reinking, was last seen in woods near the Waffle House, police said. He was wearing black pants and no shirt.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.