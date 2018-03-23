  • WANTED: Sheriff's office accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    STROUDSBURG, Pa. - This week’s spring snowstorm has Punxsutawney Phil on the run. 

    Pennsylvania’s prognosticator is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

    They even have his mugshot up on the “Warrant Wall.” 

    He’s been charged with deception and lying to the public

    You may recall, Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter – the six weeks was up last week

