0 WATCH: Atlanta police rescue man from burning car in dramatic body camera video

ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police officers saving a passenger from a burning car.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Lenox Road near State Route 400 around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a car hit a metal utility pole, and the engine compartment went up in flames when officers arrived.

People in the area tried to help get people out of the car, but the front passenger remained trapped inside.

In the body camera video, you can see thick flames as officers worked to open the door. At one point, a fire extinguisher was used to put the fire out.

The front passenger was eventually removed after their pulled through the driver's side of the vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

One officer's pants were burned. Police said he had minor scrapes and bruises.

In a statement, Atlanta police said:

"We are extremely proud of the actions of these officers. They acted quickly and with determination and ultimately were able to remove the passenger before he sustained further injury. We are also thankful for the actions of the citizens who stopped and assisted immediately after the accident. This accident could have been much worse than it was were it not for the actions of the citizens and officers who put aside concern for their own safety and acted to help those in need."

