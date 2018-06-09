  • Watch: DUI driver plows in to doughnut shop near Seattle

    AUBURN, Wash. - A driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence after crashing a pickup truck into a doughnut shop in Auburn, Washington on Friday, KIRO reports.

    It happened in front of the Donut Star as people unknowingly walked up to the restaurant that morning. 

    Surveillance video obtained by KIRO captured the moment the crash happened.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police said the truck may have struck another car earlier.

    The doughnut shop has been hit before, and after that, concrete barriers were placed in front of it to help prevent future damage, KIRO reports.

