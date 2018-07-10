WATCH: Firefighters in Arizona rescue woman trapped in submerged car

MESA, Ariz. - A quick-moving storm in Arizona caused a woman's car to plunge into a canal Monday afternoon, but firefighters were able to perform a dramatic rescue.
When first responders arrived at the scene in Mesa, they found the car submerged upright, azcentral.com reported. The driver had found an air pocket, and firefighters used a rope attachment to extract her from the vehicle, azcentral.com reported.
The dramatic rescue was captured on video.
The woman suffered only minor injuries, and no firefighters were injured during the rescue, azcentral.com reported.
