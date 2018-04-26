  • Watch: Good Samaritans lift car off trapped victims after crash

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - An amazing feat of strength was caught on camera.

    Four people were hurt when they were hit by a car that crashed on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Police said a pickup hit a sedan when it took a turn too wide, WJLA reported. The sedan jumped the curb and ran into pedestrians. 

    But it was the actions of bystanders that is what people are focusing on. They rushed to the car to try to pull the pedestrians from under the wreckage. The group of people actually lifted and moved the car off two people and the entire thing was caught on video, WJLA reported.

    WRC reported more than a dozen people rushed to help.

    In all four people were hit by the car and were injured in the crash, but police said they were all conscious and breathing, taken to area hospitals, WJLA reported.

