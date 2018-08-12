  • WATCH: NASA flight to sun set to launch early Sunday morning

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk , Chip Skambis

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A technical problem with less than two minutes until launched delayed NASA’s scheduled flight to the sun Saturday morning, NASA said.

    The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket, carrying the Parker Solar Probe, was halted with 1 minute, 55 seconds until liftoff, according to The Associated Press. The issue, according to the AP, concerned helium pressure.

    NASA said the flight was delayed until Sunday at 3:31 a.m. because of “a violation of a launch limit.” There is a 60 percent chance of favorable weather, NASA said on its website.

