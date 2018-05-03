WATCH: Texas teen walks for first time in months, stuns prom date in heartwarming viral video

SAN ANTONIO - A video of a San Antonio teen's heartwarming surprise for her prom date – and his emotional reaction – has gone viral.
After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL— MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018
According to KSAT, Health Careers High School senior Morgan Coultress, 18, has had conversion disorder, which affects the use of her legs, since she underwent surgery in June. She said she couldn't walk unassisted for 10 months, the station reported.
So Coultress prepared a special surprise for her prom date, Tarik Garcia.
On Saturday, a camera captured the moment that Garcia walked into Coultress' home – and the shocked look on his face as Coultress took several steps toward him.
The clip, which Coultress shared on Twitter, has been viewed more than 13 million times.
Coultress, who was crowned prom queen that same evening, said she hopes to walk at her graduation next month, KSAT reported.
YOUR BEAUTIFUL 2018 HEALTH CAREERS HS PROM QUEEN! 💛✨ @aeonianlife pic.twitter.com/9pOiK0hqF2— lexi 🥀 (@lexi_gonzales7) April 29, 2018
