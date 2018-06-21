WATCH: Thieves steal kiddie pool from family's backyard on Father's Day

OMAHA, Neb. - A pair of thieves made off with a Nebraska family's inflatable kiddie pool on Father's Day – and the bizarre backyard incident was caught on camera.
Case of the Kiddie Pool Caper
According to KETV, Brandon Turner of Omaha said he and his two children were at the zoo Sunday afternoon when he received an alert from his home security camera. He then watched live from his phone as two women drained and dragged the kids' inflatable pool from the Turners' backyard.
Turner's youngest, 5-year-old Alex, had a message for the thieves.
"Give my swimming pool back!" he exclaimed, watching the footage in dismay.
Turner was shocked and disappointed to see people stealing from children.
"Really? Really?" he told KETV. "That's all I could think of – really?"
