  • WATCH: Woman rescues ducklings from storm drain in heartwarming viral video

    By: Ryan Glover, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman has gone viral for all the right reasons.

    Shara Fenell told WHBQ that she was walking in downtown Memphis on Memorial Day near the Peabody Hotel when she heard a noise. She said she wasn't sure what the noise was at first or where it was coming from, until she looked in a storm drain.

    When Fenell looked down, she saw about eight ducklings. She and her friend noticed the mother duck walking around the drain trying to do something.

    What Fenell decided to do next made her go viral.

    She jumped into the drain and saved the ducklings. She lifted them one by one to a good Samaritan.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    Fenell told WHBQ that she made sure the ducklings and their mother crossed the street safely.

    Great work, Shara Fenell!

    It's been a while since I left the house and when I did....... This Happened! #MemorialDay #MemorialDayShenanigans #DuckLivesMatter #PeabodyDucks #2018ImComingForYou #SharasChronicles #FitChic

    Posted by Shara Fenell on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Woman rescues ducklings from storm drain in heartwarming viral video

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West meets with Trump over prison reform

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in head by wife after Google search ended in argument, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta flight diverted due to disruptive passenger singing, dancing and threats

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student banned from graduation over prank to sell school on Craigslist