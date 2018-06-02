0 Wear Orange Weekend: What to know and how to find an event near you

Wear Orange Weekend (June 1-3) is part of a national movement supporting gun violence prevention and raising awareness of lives lost by gun violence.

The color orange represents the gun violence prevention movement, which started in 2015, after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago, according to weareorange.org. Pendleton died one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.

Hadiya Pendleton would have celebrated her 21st birthday tomorrow. We #WearOrange this month for her and the other lives cut short for gun violence. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) June 1, 2018

Events and rallies for Wear Orange Weekend are happening all across the nation this weekend.

Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #WearOrange Weekend event near you. https://t.co/u4slGlSloj — Everytown (@Everytown) June 2, 2018

Cities are showing support by lighting up in orange.

Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City turned orange to usher in Gun Violence Awareness weekend. Join @MomsDemand at Myriad Gardens at 12:30 today to honor the lives of Americans affected by gun violence. #WearOrange #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/wpTXmKZhVs — Neil Hester (@retsehn24) June 2, 2018

As @FountainSquare’s beautiful waters flow Orange in Cincinnati Ohio, @MomsDemand & our Community will honor all Survivors & those impacted by gun violence. We know there is more to do and we will fight for the safety of all communities not just some. #WearOrange #ohleg pic.twitter.com/ESInOvrXx8 — michele mueller (@hilarybama) June 2, 2018

This weekend the Helmsley Building will #WearOrange to remember the victims of gun violence.



Join @Everytown @MomsDemand @NzaAriKhepra @Shenee_Johnson and million of others across the country in support of common-sense solutions to prevent gun violence.#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/KN9TghGBs1 — Scott Rechler (@ScottRechler) June 2, 2018

Thank you to #Seattle for turning city landmarks orange tonight in honor of #WearOrange ! 🍊🎡 pic.twitter.com/D6NyhTRwl3 — alyssa dayley (@alyssa_dayley) June 2, 2018

Find an event near you here.

Today, I #WearOrange for this kid who’s 7, loves Star Wars and baseball and reading, and like every kid deserves to grow up in world where he doesn’t have to worry about gun violence in his community. @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/WYlIVyUEpS — Natalie Renee (@NatalieReneeMI) June 2, 2018

My father and my paternal grandmother, Alberta King. He was assassinated via gunshot. She was shot while playing the organ in church. I miss them both every day. #WearOrange #MLK pic.twitter.com/ELpx5XD5Ob — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 1, 2018

I #WearOrange for my beautiful son Alex Teves & all victims of GV. Alex was shot & killed in a Aurora movie theater while shielding his girlfriend from harm. 12 killed & 70 wounded that day by a mentally unstable individual who should have never been able to purchase firearms. pic.twitter.com/8a9fhFXgRH — Caren Teves (@carenteves) June 1, 2018

June is #GunViolenceAwarenessMonth. There have been over 10,000 gun-related injuries in 2018 so far. Join us as we #WearOrange today in honor of the victims and survivors of gun violence. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/xeEYyQOXMs — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 1, 2018

Hadiya Pendleton was only 15 years old when she was shot and killed outside her school in Chicago. I #WearOrange today for Hadiya, for the 96 Americans who die every day from gun violence, and most importantly, to imagine a nation where we don’t accept this as normal. pic.twitter.com/kBs4UWKaOd — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 1, 2018

