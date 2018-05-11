What a pickle! Ohio company trying to get rid of 40,000 pounds of cucumbers

MASSILLON, Ohio - An Ohio company has way too many cucumbers, 40,000 pounds to be exact.
Massillon-based Freightway Transportation Services, a trucking agency, wants to donate pickle cucumbers to families or charities in need, according to the company. A load of 40,000 pounds was refused due to boxes shifting during shipping. leaving the company stuck with the freight.
“I’m in a real pickle,” the company owner said in a Facebook post.
“Let us know if anyone wants to come fill up a bag, a box, or a truck. It is being stored currently at 39 degrees,” he said.
So, just how much is 40,000 pounds of cucumbers? It’s the equivalent of 20 tons.
For comparison, here’s what some other huge items weigh in tons:
- A small car weighs about 1 ton
- An adult male African elephant on average weighs about 7 tons, according to the San Diego Zoo
- And a blue whale weighs about 200 tons
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}