0 What has NASA found on Mars? NASA to announce new Curiosity discovery this week

NASA scientists will be hosting a live discussion this week to announce new results from its car-sized Mars Curiosity rover, which first launched in 2011.

The agency said in an announcement Monday that the live event will air on NASA Television at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 7.

Michelle Thaller of NASA’s Planetary Science Division will host the chat, which will feature Paul Mahaffy, director of the agency’s solar system exploration division at the Goddard Space Flight Center; Jet Propulsion Laboratory research fellow Chris Webster; Goddard scientist Jen Eigenbrode and Mars project scientist Ashwin Vasavada.

The rover, which has been exploring planet Mars since it landed in August 2012, recently analyzed drilled samples on Mars for the first time since October 2016.

Reunited and it feels so good. I'm analyzing samples with my CheMin mineralogy lab for the first time in over a year, thanks to new drilling and sample delivery techniques. https://t.co/KnwMJxT7Ur pic.twitter.com/VjtNWfUM2p — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) June 4, 2018

“This was no small feat. It represents months and months of work by our team to pull this off,” Jim Erickson, project manager of the Mars Science Laboratory mission, told the agency this week. The Curiosity rover is part of the MSL mission. “JPL's engineers had to improvise a new way for the rover to drill rocks on Mars after a mechanical problem took the drill offline in December 2016.”

The drilling method’s successful improvements mean engineers can efficiently continue studying the 3-mile-high Mount Sharp at the center of Gale Crater, which the rover is currently climbing.

The mission’s overall purpose, according to NASA is to determine whether the planet was ever able to support microbial life.

By analyzing rock samples collected by the rover, scientists have identified key chemical ingredients of life on the planet, such as sulfur, nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and carbon.

The Mars Curiosity rover has also measured spikes in methane, which may be a result of interaction of water and rock.

This week’s big reveals are anybody’s guess, and the findings are embargoed for a future issue of the journal Science.

To participate in Thursday’s live discussion, you can post questions on social media with the hashtag #askNASA.

