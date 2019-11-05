Which stores are open, which closed on Thanksgiving; when do stores open on Black Friday?

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, it's on Nov. 28, so that means the day after Thanksgiving – Black Friday – is on the way, as well.
Major retailers are beginning to release their Black Friday ads and announcing their store hours. Below is a list of stores open on Thanksgiving, the ones that are closed and what time everyone opens on Black Friday.
Come back here as Black Friday gets closer. This story will be updated as more store openings, closings and hours are announced.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
These stores have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving. This list will be updated as more stores announce their Thanksgiving hours.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Ace Hardware
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- American Girl
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard's
- Ethan Allen
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
- Lowe's
- Marshall's
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Northern Tool
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- The Container Store
- Tractor Supply Company
- True Value
Stores open on Thanksgiving
These stores have announced they will be open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).
- Ace Hardware – Open, but hours vary by location
- Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bealls – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Bealls Florida – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Belk's – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Big Lots – 7 a.m. to midnight
- Boscovs – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Cabela's – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dell – 10 a.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
- Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dunham's Sports – 3 p.m.
- Exchange – 8 a.m.
- Family Dollar – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Farm and Home Supply – 8 p.m.
- Five Below – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Fred's – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Game Stop – 3 p.m.
- Goody's – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- hhgregg – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- J.C. Penney – 2 p.m. Thursday
- Kmart – 6 p.m. to midnight
- Kohls – 5 p.m.
- Macy's – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
- Meijer – 6 a.m.
- Michaels – 6 p.m. to midnight
- Micro Center – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Microsoft – 12 a.m. Thursday (online)
- Modell's Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.
- Musicians Friend – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New York & Company – 6 p.m.
- Old Navy – 4 p.m.
- Olympia – Open, store hours vary
- Pep Boys – Open, store hours vary
- Radio Shack – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rural King – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sears – 6 p.m. to midnight; reopens at 5 a.m. Friday
- Shopko – 2 p.m.
- Stage – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
- Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; reopens at 7 am. Friday
- Ulta – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
- Value City – 6 p.m. to midnight
- Victoria's Secret – 6 p.m.
- Walgreens – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (hours may vary by location)
- Walmart – Walmart stores will be open regular hours on Thanksgiving. Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m.
What time stores open on Black Friday
Here is a list of store openings on Black Friday (Nov. 29).
- Academy Sports and Outdoors – 6 a.m.
- Ace Hardware – Hours vary by location
- Bass Pro Shops – 5 a.m.
- Bealls – 6 a.m.
- Bealls Florida – 6 a.m.
- Belk – 6 a.m.
- Best Buy – 8 a.m.
- Big Lots – 6 a.m.
- BJ's – 7 a.m.
- Boscovs – 6 a.m.
- Cabela's – 5 a.m.
- Costco – 9 a.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods – 5 a.m.
- Dollar General – Opening times vary by location Friday
- Exchange – 6 a.m.
- Family Dollar – 8 a.m.
- Farm and Home Supply – 7 a.m.
- Five Below – 8 a.m.
- Fred's – 8 a.m.
- Game Stop – Friday hours not yet announced
- Goody's – 6 a.m.
- hhgregg – 7 a.m. Friday
- Hobby Lobby – 8 a.m.
- HomeGoods – 7 a.m.
- J.C. Penney – 2 p.m. Thursday all night through Friday
- Kmart – 6 a.m.
- Kohls – Times vary by location on Friday
- Macy's – 6 a.m.
- Lowe's – 6 a.m.
- Marshalls – 7 a.m.
- Meijer – 6 a.m.
- Michaels –7 a.m.
- Micro Center – 9 a.m. Friday
- Microsoft – 12 a.m. Thursday (online)
- Modell's Sporting Goods – Friday opening times vary by location
- Musicians Friend – 5 a.m.
- New York & Company – 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday
- Old Navy – Friday opening times vary by location
- Olympia – 5 a.m.
- Office Depot/Office Max – 8 a.m.
- Pep Boys – 8 a.m.
- Radio Shack – Opening times on Friday vary by location
- Rural King – 6 a.m.
- Sam's Club – 7 a.m.
- Sierra Trading Post – 7 a.m.
- Stein Mart – 7 a.m.
- TJ Maxx – 7 a.m.
