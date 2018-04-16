0 Who is Sean Hannity? Fox News host named as Cohen client

A lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed in court Monday that one of Cohen’s clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Hannity was named in court Monday at the insistence of U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, The Associated Press reported. An attorney for Cohen had argued against revealing Hannity’s name, saying that the conservative commentator had asked that his name not be disclosed in connection with last week’s FBI raid of Cohen’s office, hotel room and apartment.

Attorneys for Cohen and Trump were in court Monday to argue that the pair should be allowed to review documents seized by federal agents to protect any information that might be privileged.

FBI Raids Offices of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

According to The Washington Post, Hannity was “one of just three legal clients Cohen represented after leaving his post as a counsel for Trump’s private company in early 2017.”

The other two clients were previously identified as Trump and Elliott Broidy, former deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Hannity said Monday that he spoke with Cohen about legal matters but that he never retained the attorney.

“I’ve known Michael for a long, long time,” said "The Sean Hannity Show” host.

“Michael never represented me in any matter. I never retained him in the traditional sense, as retaining a lawyer. I never received an invoice from Michael.”

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Here are some things to know about Hannity:

Hannity was born Sept. 24, 1950, in New York City.

Hannity hosts the nationally syndicated radio talk show “The Sean Hannity Show” and Fox News’s “Hannity.”

He got his start in radio with a show in Santa Barbara, California, in the 1980s, but he told CBS News in 2004 that he was fired after just a few weeks. The dismissal fueled Hannity’s pursuit of a career in media.

"That was the moment where I said, 'This is what I've got to do,' when they took away that microphone … I wasn't good at it. I was terrible,” Hannity told CBS News. “But the fact that they took that opinion away from me, I said, 'I want to do this, I want to pursue this.'"

"That was the moment where I said, 'This is what I've got to do,' when they took away that microphone … I wasn't good at it. I was terrible,” Hannity told CBS News. “But the fact that they took that opinion away from me, I said, 'I want to do this, I want to pursue this.'" He has hosted radio shows in Atlanta, New York City and Huntsville, Alabama.

Hannity joined the Fox News Channel in 1996. He co-hosted “Hannity & Colmes” opposite liberal commentator Alan Colmes until 2009.

He has hosted "Hannity" on Fox News since 2009.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.