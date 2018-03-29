Woman arrested for stealing a salad now facing deportation

A North Carolina woman is facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad and fruit last month from the Wilmington restaurant where she worked, according to news reports.
Irma Carranza Cruz, 43, was accused of stealing food valued at $28.44 from her employer, the Famous Toastery in Wilmington, WECT-TV reported.
When Cruz was arrested on the felony charge, police discovered she was in the country illegally and notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who transferred her to an Atlanta detention facility, even though her employer, Joseph Kloiber, dropped the charges against her.
Irma Carranza Cruz is facing deportation for taking a salad and fruit from the restaurant where she worked. Her daughter told WECT that Cruz is a diabetic and only ate the food the restaurant was planning to throw away.
Cruz entered the United States in 2006 as an undocumented worker.
Her case is now under review, WECT reported.
