  • Woman breaks into house, takes bath, eats homeowner's Cheetos, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    MONROE, La. -

    A woman came home Tuesday and found a naked woman taking a bath and eating Cheetos, according to police. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property, according to police.

    Washington told police an unknown man told her to break into the house. Washington used a tall cooler to break a window and gain entry, police said. 

    A plate of food, including the homeowner’s Cheetos, was found on the toilet next to the bathtub, according to police.

    Washington is held on $500 bond.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman breaks into house, takes bath, eats homeowner's Cheetos, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us rejects Bratz CEO's buyout offer for being too low, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Details released after 9-year-old taken from elementary school, found…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ariana Grande releases ‘No Tears Left to Cry,' first single after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig expecting first child