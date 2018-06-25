  • Woman crashes $660K Ferrari minutes after renting it from dealership

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WENLING, China - A woman crashed a Ferrari minutes after driving it off the lot where she rented it.

    shows the red Ferrari 458 skidding on the pavement before careening into a median and hitting a BMW SUV, according to the Daily Mail

    “First time driving a Ferrari,” the woman said in a video taken moments before the crash, according to the Mail. “This truly is the most amazing feeling.”

    Neither the drivers or passengers involved in the accident were injured, according to the Mail

    The dealership paid about $660,000 for the vehicle and repairs are expected to cost at least half that, according to the Mail.

     

     

